Ronald Yher is man killed after getting out of truck and walking onto LIE in Melville, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police on Friday identified a man killed Sunday night on the Long Island Expressway as Ronald Yher, 72, of Selden.

Yher had been driving his 2018 Ford F150 pickup westbound on the LIE when he stopped west of Exit 50 in Melville just after 7 p.m. and got out of the truck, police said in a statement. Yher was then struck in the middle lane of the expressway — first, police said, by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and then by a 2007 Hummer. Neither driver of those vehicles was injured in the crash nor has either driver been charged.

Police said Second Squad detectives impounded all three vehicles for safety checks and asked that anyone with information contact detectives at 631-854-8252.

The crash temporarily forced the closure of all westbound lanes at the exit.

Police have still not said why they believe Yher exited his pickup — or walked onto the expressway.