Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington man killed in West Hills crash, Suffolk police say

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A Huntington Station man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in West Hills after his car veered into oncoming traffic on Jericho Turnpike, Suffolk police said.

Patrick Adrell, 42, was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital. The driver of the other car was taken to the same hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Adrell was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, near East Gate Drive, when his car veered into oncoming traffic. It struck a westbound 2014 Honda minivan driven by Angel Sagastizado, 38, of Hicksville, around 1:15 a.m.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

