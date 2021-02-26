TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island Suffolk

Firefighter, neighbor rescue man from West Babylon fire, Suffolk police say

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled a house

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled a house fire on Plymouth Street in West Babylon Thursday night. Credit: BRYAN LOPEZ

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A neighbor and an off-duty volunteer firefighter rescued a man from a fire that broke out in a West Babylon home Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. on Plymouth Street, police said.

The man saved by the off-duty volunteer firefighter, Gerald Lucas of Babylon, and the neighbor, Joseph Gonzalez, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, also with non-life threatening injuries. And a dog escaped harm in the blaze, police said.

The arson squad is investigating.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

