A neighbor and an off-duty volunteer firefighter rescued a man from a fire that broke out in a West Babylon home Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. on Plymouth Street, police said.

The man saved by the off-duty volunteer firefighter, Gerald Lucas of Babylon, and the neighbor, Joseph Gonzalez, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, also with non-life threatening injuries. And a dog escaped harm in the blaze, police said.

The arson squad is investigating.