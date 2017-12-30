A 75-year-old East Hampton man was rescued by Southold authorities after he fell into the water while working on his boat, town police said Saturday.

Craig Humphrey was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for treatment of hypothermia, police said.

Police said they received a report of a man being in the water at Goldsmith’s Boat Shop at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. Senior Bay Constable Andrew Epple and Southold Town police officer Peter Onufrak found Humphrey in the water near the dock.

“A further investigation found Humphrey was completing work on his boat when he fell overboard,” a news release said.

The release added that Humphrey remained in the water for about 20 minutes before he was rescued.

“Both officers were able to remove Humphrey from the water and place him on the dock,” the release said.