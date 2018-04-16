An employee of a Bay Shore company was alert and talking to emergency workers after he was struck by lightning Monday, police said.

The 48-year-old man was outside the Roman Stone Construction Co. on South 4th Street when he was struck at 10:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The man was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The company makes precast concrete and iron products, according to its website. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.