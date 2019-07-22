A Manhattan man died early Monday when the car he was driving veered off Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and overturned, Suffolk police said.

Mark Lebowitz, 62, was driving a 2019 McLaren westbound at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle veered off the roadway, crossed the service road and crashed into a parking lot at 4475 Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police said. The McLaren struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot before it overturned.

Lebowitz was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Diane Berson-Lebowitz, 61, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation but they do not believe speed was a factor.