TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Manhattan man killed, his wife injured in Bohemia one-car crash

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Manhattan man died early Monday when the car he was driving veered off Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and overturned, Suffolk police said. 

Mark Lebowitz, 62, was driving a 2019 McLaren westbound at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle veered off the roadway, crossed the service road and crashed into a parking lot at 4475 Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police said. The McLaren struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot before it overturned. 

Lebowitz was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Diane Berson-Lebowitz, 61, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation but they do not believe speed was a factor. 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A radar map showing conditions on Long Island Rain lashes LI during evening commute
An LIRR train at the Hicksville station during LIRR's on-time performance falls in June
Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer in Washington Senate to vote on extending 9/11 victim fund
Luz Maria Lopez, left, mother of victim Albert Slain man's family pleads for information 
A red-light camera at Indian Head Road and Suit: Suffolk violations agency unfair to poor motorists
Camper Lane Romano, 12, plays with the robots Camp for kids with cancer opens new tech center 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search