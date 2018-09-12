Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandSuffolk

Developers propose 125 town houses for Manorville golf complex

Some neighbors of the tract on Moriches Middle Island Road oppose the project, citing concerns about traffic and density.

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
A Manorville housing and golf complex would add 125 town houses under a plan being considered by Brookhaven Town officials.

The homes would be added to a portion of the Pine Hills Golf and Country Club, owned by Commack-based Heatherwood Luxury rentals, officials said. About 74 acres on the property would be donated to the town for preservation as open space, officials said.

The 18-hole golf course has now homes that line the greens and fairways.

Some neighbors of the tract on Moriches Middle Island Road say they oppose the project, citing concerns about increased traffic and what they say is its high density.

The development, Sun River Town Homes, would be built within the Central pine barrens’ compatible growth area, where development is required by state law to adhere to stringent rules governing sewage disposal and preservation of open space and natural habitats. The project also is within a state groundwater protection area, according to documents filed with the Suffolk County Planning Commission.

In a report to the commission, county planners said they believe the project “can be designed to be in harmony with the existing character of the area, which can be generally defined as residential.”

Heatherwood officials could not be reached for comment.

The project requires Brookhaven Town Board approvals for zoning changes allowing multifamily dwellings. The land is zoned for single-family homes and industrial uses. A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

If the development is approved, six buildings would be constructed on about 23 acres.

John Blanco of Manorville, who lives near the site, said he hopes to bring about 20 people opposed to the project to the public hearing. He said the development, near Eastport South Manor Junior Senior High School, would disrupt the neighborhood  by increasing traffic.

“Who’d want apartment buildings 100 feet from your house? It doesn’t make any sense,” Blanco said in an interview on Monday. “I’m fighting this because this is going to destroy our way of life.”

Councilman Dan Panico, who represents Manorville on the town board, said the project would be a “win-win” for both the town and local residents because it would preserve wooded areas. He said land designated for open space “will be preserved and will not cost the taxpayers a dime.”

“It’s over 50 acres of properties which otherwise will be cleared and developed,” Panico said in an interview. “We don’t have the ability to purchase and preserve all these properties.”

He said a new entrance to the site would be added on the southern end of the property, on Jerusalem Hollow Road near Sunrise Highway.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

