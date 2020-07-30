TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Jogger finds woman's body in woods in Manorville

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A jogger found a woman’s body in a wooded area in Manorville on Thursday morning prompting an investigation by homicide detectives, Suffolk County police said.

The woman’s identity was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, police said in a statement Thursday night.

Cops said the jogger discovered the “female body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m.”

The jogger was described as a home health aide who was visiting a resident at the Villas at North Pine Hills, officials said.

The woman found in the woods was pronounced dead by a physician assistant with the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

An autopsy will determine the woman’s cause of death, cops said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact detectives with the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitos that 15 more mosquitoes in Suffolk test positive for West Nile
Patio Pizza owner Guy Caligiuri stands with the St. James pizzeria earns Trump Twitter shoutout
Nassau Police patrol the South Shore waters off Nassau ramps up shoreline patrols amid search for sharks
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news briefing Cuomo: $30M going to counties for contact tracing, flu vaccines
The shuttered Hampton Inn on Jericho Turnpike that Jericho housing set aside for homeless families during pandemic
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. on Thursday stands A helping hand for inmates facing life on the outside
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search