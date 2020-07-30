A jogger found a woman’s body in a wooded area in Manorville on Thursday morning prompting an investigation by homicide detectives, Suffolk County police said.

The woman’s identity was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, police said in a statement Thursday night.

Cops said the jogger discovered the “female body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m.”

The jogger was described as a home health aide who was visiting a resident at the Villas at North Pine Hills, officials said.

The woman found in the woods was pronounced dead by a physician assistant with the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

An autopsy will determine the woman’s cause of death, cops said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact detectives with the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.