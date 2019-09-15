Driver killed in Manorville crash, police say
Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Manorville Sunday, police said.
The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim was not immediately identified pending family notification, police said.
The vehicle struck a tree on Mill Road near Halsey Manor Road at about 1 p.m., police said.
The victim was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said no criminality is suspected.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.