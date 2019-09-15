TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in Manorville crash, police say

By Nicole Fuller
Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Manorville Sunday, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim was not immediately identified pending family notification, police said.

The vehicle struck a tree on Mill Road near Halsey Manor Road at about 1 p.m., police said.

The victim was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said no criminality is suspected.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

