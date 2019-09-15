Driver killed in Manorville crash, police say

Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Manorville Sunday, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim was not immediately identified pending family notification, police said.

The vehicle struck a tree on Mill Road near Halsey Manor Road at about 1 p.m., police said.

The victim was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said no criminality is suspected.