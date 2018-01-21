Cara Nelson laughs as she describes the herculean task before her. Seven marathons. In seven days. On seven continents.

“This is taking marathon running to the extreme,” said the seventh-grade social studies teacher at East Hampton Middle School.

The Smithtown native is doing it to test herself and to raise money for charity. And she’s doing it for the kids at her school.

They’ll be with her all along the way — interactively, that is. Nelson plans on periodically posting live videos while she is running — including lesson plans for the students — and the kids can post their responses.

“I’ll literally be taking my kids on a trip around the world, without them having to pack a bag,” she said.

Nelson, 31, is competing in the World Marathon Challenge, a globe-trotting race designed to test a person’s physical endurance, mental fortitude and, she admits, sanity.

Having already run four marathons, Nelson knows it will be grueling. She’ll be running 183 miles from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 with little more than a night’s sleep between each race.

She’s not sure how her body will react. But when she hits the wall of exhaustion — and she knows she will — she’ll be pushing through it for the kids, not wanting to let them down.

East Hampton Middle School has transformed Nelson’s wild ride into a king-size teaching moment. Social studies classes are studying the cultures of each of the seven race locations. Math students are calculating Nelson’s pace per mile. Science students are charting the effects of different elevations on her performance.

Principal Charles Soriano said the kids are excited and determined.

“They’ve eaten it up,” Soriano said. “It’s so important for kids to have hands-on, mind-on activities.”

On Thursday, the entire school gathered for an assembly in the gymnasium to wish her well. Pupils sat at tables festooned with international flags and sampled foods from the seven continents. The chorus sang her “Heal the World.”

Nelson sees a life lesson here for the kids.

“You don’t have to be the strongest or fastest or smartest to do great things,” she said. “As long as you work hard and believe in yourself, you can do anything.”

Her husband will follow her exploits from their apartment in Moriches. For the past 18 months, Chris Hotzak has watched his wife wake up at 4 a.m. to go running.

He knows she loves to push the envelope, if not shred it. Her regular days are filled with teaching and coaching the debate team as well as girls soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

“She has the mental game of any great competitor,” Hotzak said. “Everything she does she’s been successful at. I have no doubt she will succeed at this — as crazy and hard as it is.”

The marathon challenge brings together three of Nelson’s passions: running, travel and charity.

She’s part of a team of 16 runners aiming to raise $2 million for various causes, including fighting cancer, Parkinson’s disease and Lou Gehrig’s disease. The website to donate at is 777marathon.com.

The World Marathon Challenge began in 2015 and has grown from 12 participants to 54 this year, said the event’s founder and race director, Richard Donovan. It attracts a variety of competitors, including top marathon runners, special forces soldiers and people with disabilities.

Most people who start the race end up finishing, Donovan said.

“It’s obviously a lifetime experience, and people draw on all kinds of inner strength to finish, no matter how much their body tells them to stop,” he said.

The cost to compete is about $35,000, but the entire costs for the team were covered by an anonymous sponsor, team captain David Samson said, so all the money raised on the team’s website will go to charities.

The race, perhaps the mother of all marathons, begins in Novolazarevskaya Station, Antarctica, where the temperature is expected to be about 14 degrees and the winds cut through you like cold steel.

When Nelson finishes that, she will remove her waterproof, Gore-Tex-lined running shoes and hop on a jet chartered by the race organizers with some 50 other runners. She’ll squeeze in some sleep and then don lighter sneakers for the course in Cape Town, South Africa. She’ll have only nine hours from the finish of one race to the start of the next.

From there it’s off to Perth, Australia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Lisbon, Portugal; Cartagena, Colombia; and finally Miami.

When Nelson first heard about the big race, she didn’t think it was physically possible.

Now she’s thinking about the finish line, that one in Miami where it all ends.

She sees herself struggling to make the final strides, and raising her exhausted arms in victory.

Then she’ll listen to the applause online from the kids back home.