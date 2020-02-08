Hundreds of people gathered in East Islip on Saturday to march in memory of Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old boy who died last month of hypothermia after being forced to sleep in an unheated garage in his father's Center Moriches home.

Autism advocacy groups were among those gathered in Heckscher State Park as marchers called for laws to protect vulnerable children.

Legislators, including Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and county Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood), participated in the “March for Change."

Thomas' mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, said she hoped her son would be remembered as a strong child. Despite being diagnosed with autism, Zubko-Valva said, her son’s diagnosis “did not restrict him from having successes in life and school.”

“Tommy was the kind of child who was a fighter,” Zubko-Valva said of Thomas, who died of hypothermia on Jan. 17.

Thomas' father, Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee Angela Pollina, 42, of Center Moriches, pleaded not guilty Thursday to an indictment of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in separate arraignments Thursday in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. The two were held without bail.

