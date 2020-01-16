Mariano Rivera hopes for a win on car dealership plan

Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera on Thursday could add another victory to his storied career.

Baseball's all-time saves leader is expected to appear at Brookhaven Town Hall to help present his plan for an automobile dealership on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station. Rivera and his business partners are asking the town board to approve zoning changes needed to build and expand existing structures at the 8.1-acre site.

The town board will hold a 5:30 p.m. public hearing on Rivera's request. The board is expected to vote following the hearing.

If approved, Mariano Rivera Honda could open later this year. Rivera also owns a Toyota dealership in Mount Kisco in Westchester County.

Brookhaven officials and Port Jefferson Station residents have generally expressed support for the project.

Rivera met last May with the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Civic Association, which expressed no objections to the project in a letter to town planning officials.

Town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright said in an email some of her constituents were concerned about the proposed dealership's appearance, but she added Rivera has worked to address residents' concerns.

"I have additionally heard from members of the Port Jefferson Station community that there is excitement about welcoming Mr. Rivera’s business into the neighborhood," she said. "Should this application be granted, I believe that many people will look forward to having Mr. Rivera as a local partner in the community."

Rivera's lawyer, Don King of Kings Park, said Wednesday the pitcher's group agreed to reduce the size of a proposed service and sales building from 50,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet. The change was made in response to requests from residents, King said.

“The neighbors requested it and they asked if we could do something smaller, and we said we would if we could get permission from Honda, which we did,” King said. “They were happy to do it.”

In addition to the sales and service building, Rivera wants to expand an existing 6,425-square-foot building by about 33 percent and add space for approximately 353 vehicles. The property at 1435 Route 112 is occupied by a shuttered car dealership.

If the town board approves the zoning changes, Rivera would then seek approval of a site plan from the town Planning Board, King said. The Planning Board has not set a date for voting on that request.

“They’re very anxious to start,” he said, referring to Rivera and his partners.

King said he has been surprised by the number of people who have expressed interest in buying vehicles from Rivera when the dealership opens.

He said one would-be customer said he wanted to buy a car with Yankees pinstripes.