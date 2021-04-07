A Long Island-wide opt-out of the retail portion of the state’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana seems unlikely after a meeting of town supervisors on the issue resulted in no clear agreement.

Rich Schaffer, chair of the Suffolk County Town Supervisors Association, held a Zoom meeting Wednesday with all county supervisors, along with Oyster Bay and North Hempstead supervisors, a representative from Hempstead Town and the mayor of the City of Glen Cove. Schaffer said Long Beach city representatives were not believed to be on the call.

"I don’t see a consensus," he said. "I see a willingness to all try and work together to handle this bill that’s been put on us with not a lot of time to figure out."

Schaffer said the 90-minute meeting included comments from members of the state Senate and Assembly who voted for and against the legislation. The bill legalizes the possession, sale and growing of marijuana for recreational purposes for anyone 21 years and older.

Under the law, a municipality cannot prohibit residents from consuming or growing marijuana but can opt out or regulate retail sales and consumption sites. If opting out, a municipality must pass a law by Dec. 31 stating its intention to do so. Residents can then try to hold a permissive referendum to reverse that law by collecting signatures from at least 5% of the total votes cast in the municipality for governor in the last election. A municipality that opts-out can always opt-in at a later date, Schaffer said.

Also making comments at the meeting were Troy Smit, of NORML Long Island, a chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, an advocacy group, and David Holland, the legal counsel for a cannabis proprietor association, and also among those who helped write the state law.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Schaffer, who is the Suffolk Democratic Party chair and Babylon Town supervisor, firmly intended to have Babylon opt-out and wanted to see if other supervisors felt the same way. But he said Smit and Holland brought up several points that opened his mind to possibly opting in to the law, including regulation and economic benefits.

"I may be convinced now that opting-out may not be the best thing," he said. "If we know that people are smoking it now … wouldn’t it be better if you had locations that were under state regulation as opposed to keeping the black market in business?"

Under the new law, the state will create an Office of Cannabis Management within the State Liquor Authority that would issue separate licenses for cultivation, processing and distributing marijuana, as well as for sites to legally consume it.

State officials estimate that legalizing recreational marijuana use will create tens of thousands of new jobs and generate $350 million in annual revenue. Local municipalities will get 3% of the revenue. Schaffer said if Babylon were to opt-in, the money would go toward drug prevention, substance abuse counseling and public safety programs.

In the midst of the meeting, Schaffer said a news alert on a Newsday story about the Shinnecocks planning to begin recreational marijuana sales this summer created a stir. Having sales on Shinnecock land would "defeat any opting out" goals of nearby towns such as Southampton and Brookhaven, he said.

"I do believe it would be very difficult to do opt-outs when there are already other locations on the Island that are already indicating they are going to proceed with this," he said.

Schaffer said North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth then suggested towns do something similar to the task force Nassau County created in 2019 to study the issue. Other town supervisors agreed, Schaffer said, adding that he will talk with Babylon’s town board about setting up such a task force composed of both supporters and opponents who would seek public input.

The move would "give everyone a feeling their voices are being heard, whether pro or con, and also having input as to if you’re going to opt-in, how do you do this then," Schaffer said.

Municipalities could limit sales to certain areas away from commercial strips and schools, similar to what many officials have already done with vape and adult stores.

Several Long Island villages have already said they intend to opt-out. Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said Schaffer briefed him on the meeting but he had personally spoken to each town board member and they have made a "unanimous and bipartisan decision" to opt out.

Schaffer said the supervisors would meet again in two to three weeks and see if there’s any consensus as to how to proceed.

"Opting out is still an option but I would say it’s probably the least viable option," he said. "It only makes sense if it’s a large geographic area, and if it’s not going to be, then our job is to work with all the advocates and figure out how to make this the most compatible to our respective jurisdictions."