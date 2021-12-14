Huntington becomes latest town to opt out of marijuana sales

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and onsite consumption sites as authorized under the New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

The board voted 5-0 on the measure.

Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson said by opting out it allows future town boards to assess the impact of cannabis sales and retail dispensaries to make a more informed decision to opt in if it makes sense.

"I disagree with the way that the state has structured this and foisted this on local municipalities to decide; I thought that was a terrible flaw," Cuthbertson said. "I do think that this is a decision that is better made by a future town board, and actually by opting out right now we preserve the ability for the town to be opted out into the future."

The town held three hearings on the new law.

In March, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a sweeping marijuana legalization bill into law. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to pass legislation stating their intention to opt out. Towns that opt out can opt in later, but opting in is permanent.

Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Smithtown, Islip, East Hampton and Shelter Island towns have already opted out of the legislation. Brookhaven and Babylon towns opted in, either by failing to schedule a public hearing or deciding not to take a vote on the matter. Long Beach is scheduled to vote on the matter Dec. 21.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci reminded everyone there are still options to have marijuana in Huntington.

"Even if we opt out you can still grow your own marijuana plants at home by state law," Lupinacci said. "Everyone above 21, you can have three mature and three immature plants."

Tuesday’s meeting was the last for Lupinacci and Cuthbertson. Lupinacci did not seek reelection, and Cuthbertson did not win a county legislative seat in November. Both were feted before the meeting by colleagues and constituents.