Saltaire votes to ban marijuana sales in Fire Island village

Saltaire Village trustees voted to ban retail marijuana

Saltaire Village trustees voted to ban retail marijuana sales and onsite consumption sites, joining a growing list of local municipalities to do so ahead of the state's Dec. 31 deadline. Credit: AP/Julie Jacobson

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
The Saltaire Village Board of Trustees moved to opt out of marijuana retail sales inside village limits when the drug becomes legal next year.

The law passed 4-0. It will ban retail dispensaries inside the Fire Island village and prohibit onsite consumption areas.

Mayor John Zaccaro Jr. told Newsday that the village doesn’t have a commercial district — there is just one retailer in the community — and wasn’t interested in expanding it or managing a marijuana dispensary.

"We figured we would opt out and if there ever became an opportunity to reverse that, we could do that," he said Tuesday after the vote. "We’re also concerned [about] the longterm effects of having not only it being used and facilitated in the village, but what it would mean to us from a revenue perspective and trying to manage from that standpoint."

Officials in Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Smithtown, Islip, East Hampton, Shelter Island and Huntington towns have opted out. Brookhaven and Babylon towns both opted in for sales, either by failing to schedule a public hearing or deciding not to vote on it. Long Beach is scheduled to vote on marijuana Dec. 21 and North Hempstead Town is voting on the issue Thursday night.

While marijuana won’t be legally available for purchase in Saltaire, the law allows people to have up to 3 ounces of marijuana at home or in public and to grow plants at home. Under the law, localities can’t prohibit residents from consuming marijuana.

New York State’s marijuana law, which passed in March, gives municipalities until the end of the year to opt out of sales. A municipality that opts out can later opt in, but opting in is permanent.

Marijuana sales and use are expected to become legal around September 2022, after state officials establish licensing and regulatory procedures, legislators have said.

Legal marijuana is expected to generate approximately $350 million statewide in annual sales tax revenue, the governor’s office has estimated. Under the law, Saltaire won’t be eligible to receive any generated sales tax revenue since officials opted out of retail sales.

