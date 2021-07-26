Local youths are asking Riverhead officials to consider enacting policies and best practices to prevent young people’s access to marijuana after the town recently voted to allow the retail marijuana sales.

Alexandra Santoro, Cameron Rothwell, Adrianna Mosca and Tifany Perez, from the nonprofit Community Awareness Program Inc. (CAP), outlined several considerations for adult-use cannabis in Riverhead to the town board at its July 22 work session.

The board narrowly voted 3-2 on July 8 not to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites in Riverhead. Residents opposing the move said they feared negative effects on the community by allowing the sales, while proponents said the move would provide more revenue for the town.

Kelly Miloski, CAP’s community prevention specialist, told Newsday that with marijuana being the second most-abused substance among teens — behind alcohol — in their community, the town must be more aware of youth access to cannabis.

"It is something we have to be mindful of to make sure that youth don’t obtain access and that it’s not normalized for youth as the laws are changing in our community, and that we may see more retail outlets and onsite consumption within the next year," Miloski said.

The teens suggested Riverhead consider establishing clear family-friendly zones prohibiting alcohol and marijuana use, training requirements for individuals selling cannabis at retail and on-site locations, and expanding compliance checks to include such locations, among other ideas.

Santoro, 14, an incoming sophomore at Riverhead High School, told Newsday after the work session that she is concerned about the potential for increased automobile accidents among teens if marijuana becomes more available to them.

"Marijuana is effective on drivers, too, and since a lot of us are going to be hitting the road soon, it’s not really safe for us to be early drivers and have marijuana influence drivers on the road, so that’s one of my main concerns," Santoro said.

Perez, 14, who also attends the high school, said she worries that more access to cannabis may affect her peers academically.

"They won’t perform as well at school, they’re going to lag on their homework, lag on attendance...I want people to actually try their best," Perez said.

After the meeting, Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar invited the teens to participate on a town committee that will examine changing the town code regarding marijuana.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent commended the teens and CAP officials for their work on the issues.

Rothwell, 16, whose father is Councilman Ken Rothwell, said he hopes Riverhead will consider measures barring ads and signage targeting youth.

"A lot of stores have their stores covered with advertisements," Rothwell told Newsday. "Some advertisements are targeted towards children in the community. We hope the town will look at that and change town codes to make that situation better."