Police: 4 people rescued from Long Island Sound

Suffolk County police said four men had to be rescued by Marine Bureau officers Sunday night after their 10-foot inflatable raft drifted out into the Long Island Sound north of Wildwood State Park in Wading River.

Police said a 911 caller reported the incident at 10:17 p.m. and said responding Marine Bureau officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone, aboard Marine Delta, located the raft within 15 minutes with assistance from a helicopter from the Aviation Unit.

The four occupants, identified as Jose Argueta, 22, William Argueta, 22, Noe Argueta, 19 and Selvin Argueta, 16, all of Patchogue, were taken aboard Marine Delta and transported, along with their raft, to the boat ramp in Mount Sinai.

Police said the four, believed to be two brothers and their cousins, launched from Wading River Beach to go fishing, but said their raft, which didn’t have a motor, drifted out into the Sound — leaving them "unable to paddle back due to the current."

It was just last Wednesday when Suffolk police and the U.S. Coast Guard said they recovered the bodies of two fishermen, identified at Roberto Murillo, 60, and Roberto Guevarra, 36, both of Huntington Station, from Smithtown Bay.

The two men in that case died despite the fact officials said both were wearing life jackets when recovered.