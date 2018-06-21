A seventh-grader was thrilled Thursday when his brother, back from training in the Marine Corps, surprised him at school.

George Miaris, 13, was sitting in the gym of West Babylon Junior High School with his classmates when in strode his brother, Erik Banegas, in full uniform. In front of a cheering crowd of students and staff, the brothers embraced.

“I didn’t have my glasses so at first I thought I must be tripping,” Miaris said. “But when I saw him, I thought it was really amazing to have my brother, a Marine, come into the school.”

Banegas, who had been training in Hawaii, came straight off a plane from Kennedy Airport Thursday morning to surprise George at the school.

The brothers haven’t seen each other in about eight months. Before the reunion, Banegas, 20, said he hoped his brother wouldn’t get too choked up. He also hoped his younger brother wouldn’t be taller than him just yet.

At least one of his fears was confirmed: “In eight months, he definitely hit his growth spurt,” Banegas said, standing arm in arm with George, who now stands about an inch taller than the Marine.

The brothers are planning to spend their summer at the beach and maybe take a trip to Greece before Banegas returns to service next month.

“I’m so thankful to have my two sons here, and I can’t thank the school enough for this opportunity,” said their mother, Idis Banegas.