Judge orders Montauk hotel to shut restaurant, bar

A Montauk hotel is temporarily barred from operating a restaurant and bar on its property following a judge’s order in the ongoing legal case brought by East Hampton Town.

The town filed a complaint against the Marram hotel on Aug. 7 in state Supreme Court in Riverhead and is seeking a permanent injunction barring the hotel, which bills itself as a “barefoot luxury boutique resort” on its website, from operating a full-service restaurant. East Hampton officials have said that the hotel converted from a motel use to a restaurant and bar in violation of town code.

The town in a news release said the temporary restraining order was implemented following negotiations between East Hampton and Marram representatives, who agreed to cease those activities. Representatives of Bridgeton Holdings, the real estate investment firm that owns Marram, have previously denied the town’s allegations and said they are operating within their approvals.

The Aug. 24 ruling signed by state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Emerson bars Marram from using outdoor grills or locations other than the resort’s existing retail kitchen to cook or prepare any food intended for public sale. The case is due back in court Oct. 5.