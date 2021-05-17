Developer proposes new extended stay hotel for Route 110 in Melville

A new extended stay hotel is being proposed for Route 110 just off the Long Island Expressway.

Huntington-based 500 Broadhollow LLC principal George Tsunis said the company is seeking a zoning change for the property to build a four-story 127-room Marriott Residence Inn with 120 paved parking spaces.

The zoning change would be for a 3.1-acre parcel at 500 Broadhollow Rd., which will go from light industry to planned motel district on the west side of Broadhollow Road just south of the south service road of the LIE.

"There’s a very old building on the parcel that’s been abandoned for probably 15 years; it’s an eyesore," Tsunis said. "This will be a four-story stunningly beautiful precast and brick hotel, which will be an income generator; we’re excited."

He said the plan is to demolish the current building and replace it with the hotel. A Marriott Residence Inn that had been in Plainview closed after 30 years and this facility would serve as its replacement for the area, he said.

The town board held a public hearing on the zoning change on May 11.

In 2015, opposition from nearby commercial property owners prompted the town board to extend the time to vote on a zone change for a proposed 160-room, four-story Melville Hyatt Place on the same site. The town board never voted on that application.

Michael McCarthy, the attorney representing Broadhollow LLC, said at the public hearing, that the hotel is smaller than the previous proposal but will require a variance to build a four-story structure.

Howard Avrutine an attorney representing owners of the Towne Place Suites by Marriott at Republic Airport, the Marriott Melville and the Hilton Long Island, spoke at the hearing and objected to the proposed change, saying it would be "spot" zoning not in keeping with the town's comprehensive plan for that area.

The board has 90 days from the hearing to vote on the change.

"If everything goes well and as planned we should have a shovel in the ground in 12 months," Tsunis said. "We should be open by Spring 2023."