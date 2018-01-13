TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 21° Good Evening
Clear 21° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Martin Luther King III calls Trump’s comments ‘insensitive and racist’

Diversity “is what makes this country great,” said the eldest son of the civil rights legend. He was on Long Island for the NAACP’s Legacy Gala.

Constance England, 71, of West Babylon, greets Martin

Constance England, 71, of West Babylon, greets Martin Luther King III, the son of famed rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., at the NAACP's Legacy Gala in Brentwood on Saturday, Jan. 13., 2018. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The eldest son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. took President Donald Trump to task Saturday for his “disruptive and insensitive and racist” comments about African nations and immigration.

Martin Luther King III, a human rights activist, was on Long Island for the NAACP’s Legacy Gala at the Brentwood Country Club in Brentwood.

King said people he spoke with at the gala expressed concern that Trump had questioned why a bipartisan immigration bill would offer U.S. entry to Haitians and people from “shithole countries” in Africa, comments the president made at Thursday’s White House meeting on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“How do you say something like ‘Well, we should get people from Norway,’? I mean, really? You don’t recognize and respect the diversity of your own country,” said King, who was the gala’s keynote speaker.

Diversity, King said, “is what makes this country great. People can come from anywhere in the world and they can fulfill their dreams. And those dreams sometimes became monumental and they became true because this environment created that,” King said.

However, King said he was optimistic that Trump’s words would at the very least force the nation to talk honestly about racial issues.

“We never wanted to talk about race [under President Obama],” King said. “What this presidency is doing is forcing us to have a real conversation, so we can once and for all bury racism, I believe.”

Jessica Washington, 54, of Bay Shore, the gala’s master of ceremonies who recalled her family experienced racism when they moved to Massapequa in the 1960s, agreed. “I believe everything happens for a reason and I think the U.S. really needed to wake up. So the question is now, ‘What are you guys going to do?’ ”

Constance England, 71, of West Babylon, who met the Rev. King and who spent part of her childhood on a plantation in the South, said she still held out hope for a more unified country. “We have different features, but we all have noses, we all have eyes,” she said, “but most importantly, we all have a heart. It’s what you do with the heart that matters.”

At the fourth annual gala, the NAACP’s Islip branch honored 14 individuals and groups with Long Island Legacy Awards, given to those who have created or continued legacies, either civic or for human rights, on Long Island.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of Bronx man arraigned in LI home invasion
Nurse Eileen Colquhoun-Dougherty handles an influenza vaccine at Flu season arrives, doctors recommend vaccine
Stan Hinden, who spent his early career as Former Newsday editorial page editor dies at 90
State Sen. Tom Croci (R-Sayville) speaks during a Brand: Croci weighs Senate re-election bid
Keith Jacson was the voice of college football Whoa, Nellie! Jackson’s banter made him a broadcast legend
View of the New York State Capitol from Cuomo eyes payroll tax to offset loss of deduction
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE