A licensed massage therapist already charged with sexually abusing a female customer at a Bayport spa is facing additional charges connected to new accusations he inappropriately touched patrons at the facility, police said on Monday.

Matthew Widener, 33, of Columbus Avenue in Farmingville, was charged in connection with incidents on Jan. 27 and Aug. 11 at Karasmatic Day Spa, 861 Montauk Hwy, police said. Widener inappropriately touched two separate women on those dates, police said.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was previously arrested Aug. 28 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

That arrest stemmed from a case where Widener is accused of inappropriately touching a 34-year-old woman on Aug. 12 while she was getting a massage.

He was arraigned that day at First District Court in Central Islip and pleaded not guilty. His Patchogue-based attorney John Halverson said his client would fight those charges. Widener was released on his own recognizance.

After Widener’s arrest last week, police had asked other potential victims to come forward.

Widener, who had been working at the Karasmatic Day Spa for about a year, was immediately fired after his employer learned of the first allegation, the spa's attorney said last week.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. Widener also worked at Elements Massage, at 42 E. Main St. in Smithtown between June 2013 through December 2017, police said.