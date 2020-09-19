Man suffers serious burns in Mastic Beach boat fire, police say

A man aboard a motor boat in Mastic Beach leapt into the water after the vessel caught fire but still suffered serious injuries on Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The 58-year-old, whose other personal information was not released, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital after the fire broke out on the 1991 Sea Ray about 6:15 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the boat to catch fire at the Mastic Beach Yacht Club. No further details were available.