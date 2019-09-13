One person was killed and two were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree, then caught fire, on a quiet side street in Mastic Beach Friday morning, police said.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred on Pine Road near Lakeview Drive and was reported in a 911 call at 8:44 a.m.

The two occupants who were seriously injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Their conditions and the extent of any injuries were not immediately known. The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family.

Fire officials said firefighters from Mastic Beach responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police said Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the accident and said additional details were not immediately available.