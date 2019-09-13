TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

One killed, two seriously injured after car hits tree, catches fire, police say

Police at the scene of the fatal crash

Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Mastic Beach.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One person was killed and two were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree, then caught fire, on a quiet side street in Mastic Beach Friday morning, police said.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred on Pine Road near Lakeview Drive and was reported in a 911 call at 8:44 a.m.

The two occupants who were seriously injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Their conditions and the extent of any injuries were not immediately known. The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family.

Fire officials said firefighters from Mastic Beach responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police said Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the accident and said additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren onstage 1600: A crack that Biden isn't likely to forget
This Bohemia mobile home is listed for $164,500. 3-bedroom Bohemia home lists for $164,500
Twins Regan and Bria Baker, 10, of Islip, What it means to be a 'VSCO girl' on LI
James Karalis leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in Faced with losing his license, DWI defendant makes a deal
A view of cars parked on 344 Merrick License renewal halted for a Security Dodge site
Former Nassau County Police Officer Michael Palazzo speaks Police testimony leads to case dismissals, plea deals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search