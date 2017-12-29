Mastic Beach Village has reached the end.

The doors to Village Hall are to be locked for the final time Friday, bringing a quiet end to the South Shore municipality that pulled away from Brookhaven Town seven years ago to try to control its own fate.

“Mastic Beach has a troubled past, but it’s going to be corrected. It was a learning experience, I don’t think it was a mistake,” said Village Mayor Robert Miller, who, before being elected, led the dissolution effort to rejoin Brookhaven.

The South Shore community voted to incorporate in 2010 with hopes of being a tax-neutral village, ready to step up code enforcement efforts and reduce the number of absentee landlords and hundreds of abandoned homes.

“I think they broke away because they felt ignored. I think there was a strong desire in that community to stand out from the rest of Brookhaven,” town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said. “I feel bad in a sense that there was so much acrimony in the village that eventually it didn’t succeed.”

What followed the incorporation vote were years of political infighting, overspending and what some in the community called over-aggressive code enforcement.

Earlier this year, the village agreed to pay six African-American residents and two landlords a total of $387,500 after allegations of housing discrimination violations and forcing renters from their homes.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year’s 1,922 to 1,215 vote to disincorporate nearly mirrored the split in the Aug. 30, 2010, vote to incorporate: 1,797 to 1,385.

Mastic Beach is the first Long Island village to disband since Pine Valley chose to do so in 1991. Mastic Beach on Monday becomes a special tax district within the town, meaning whatever debt has accumulated since incorporating will be paid by its residents, rather than all Brookhaven Town residents.

“I feel at this point we’re going back to a better standing government to take us away from all the nonsense that was going on,” Miller said. “We’re still going to need civic leaders and activists to bring the issues forward to Brookhaven.”

Mastic Beach had its successes.

Officials created residential, downtown and waterfront districts and tore down about 15 vacant homes. But problems started early for the new village of Mastic Beach with inaugural Mayor Paul Breschard quitting halfway through his first term, citing health concerns he said were brought on by village board members.

In its short history, the village had four mayors, six treasurers, five village attorneys and three village clerks.

Village leaders said former trustee Gary Stiriz he left for Florida in 2015 during the height of winter, neglecting his responsibilities to supervise plowing village streets after a series of snowstorms

Former trustee Anne Snyder abruptly quit the board in February after disputes with former Mayor Maura Spery. Snyder once accused Spery, a former friend and campaign running mate, of using a village-issued Home Depot credit card to spend $19.73 on powdered doughnuts, candy, gum and Sprite.

Spery herself once called the village a “disaster” when describing its state after five years of incorporation.

The village finances ultimately led to the dissolution effort.

Mastic Beach in 2016 overspent on a road paving project by $400,000, leading to what would have been a 400 percent tax increase had the village not dissolved, state officials have said.

Moody’s Investors Service in June 2016 downgraded the village’s municipal bonds six levels to noninvestment grade, citing financial instability, a declining tax base and operating at a deficit for three straight years. Village residents may still get what they wanted for increased code enforcement. Romaine said his first order of business will be to get rid of zombie houses in Mastic Beach, pave roads and crack down on the landlords who aren’t maintaining their properties.

“I’m looking forward to leading them back to the town,” Romaine said.