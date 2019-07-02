Residents of the former village of Mastic Beach will get a refund of garbage taxes they paid after the municipality disbanded in 2017.

The Brookhaven Town Board voted 7-0 on Thursday to return village garbage taxes paid by residents from January to May last year. Mastic Beach residents had paid refuse collection taxes to both the village and the town during that time, town officials said.

The problem occurred because the town and village tax years had overlapped for five months. The town tax year ran from January to December 2018, and the village tax year was from June 2017 to May 2018.

The village dissolved on Dec. 31, 2017, before the end of its tax year, and was absorbed by the town.

Brookhaven officials did not announce when Mastic Beach residents would receive refunds.