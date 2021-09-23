TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Bull missing since July has been found, SPCA official says

Barney the bull

Barney the bull Credit: Mike Stura

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Barney, the bull that went missing after he escaped from a Moriches farm in July, has been found, the head of the Suffolk County SPCA confirmed.

The bull was captured around 11 p.m. Wednesday by rescuers from Skylands Animal Sanctuary, SPCA Chief Roy Gross said. It is now at the sanctuary, which is based in New Jersey, Gross said.

Gross, who called the capture a "wonderful outcome," said the bull is in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo
Police in Florida resume search for Brian Laundrie
Hugh Wyatt, shown in the 1990s, played the
Hugh Wyatt, newsman and jazz man, dies at 78
Portrait of ten year old Chess Master Tanitoluwa
Tani's game plan: Prodigy aims for youngest grandmaster
Outdoor dining parklets on Front Street in Greenport
Greenport outdoor parklets coming down
Dr. Howard Zucker, New York health commissioner, has
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker resigns, Gov. Hochul says
Eddie Partridge, co-owner the Riverhead Raceway, died of
Eddie Partridge, legend of Long Island auto racing, dies at 68
Didn’t find what you were looking for?