Barney, the bull that went missing after he escaped from a Moriches farm in July, has been found, the head of the Suffolk County SPCA confirmed.

The bull was captured around 11 p.m. Wednesday by rescuers from Skylands Animal Sanctuary, SPCA Chief Roy Gross said. It is now at the sanctuary, which is based in New Jersey, Gross said.

Gross, who called the capture a "wonderful outcome," said the bull is in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates