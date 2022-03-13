TODAY'S PAPER
Mastic man injured in hit-and-run, Suffolk police say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a Mastic hit-and-run crash, Suffolk police said.

Jacob Rodriguez, 28, was walking about 1:30 a.m. on Mastic Road just north of Cumberland Street when the vehicle struck him and the driver failed to stop, according to police.

Rodriguez was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

