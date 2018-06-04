An early morning fire Monday damaged a home in Mastic, fire officials said.

The fire at the home on Stackway Drive near Pineway Avenue was reported at 12:05 a.m. and was under control at 12:42 a.m., fire officials said.

The Mastic Fire Department said in a Twitter post that firefighters arrived to find the flames had “fully involved (the) residential structure.”

There were no reported injuries, fire officials said.