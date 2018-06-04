Officials: Fire damages Mastic house
An early morning fire Monday damaged a home in Mastic, fire officials said.
The fire at the home on Stackway Drive near Pineway Avenue was reported at 12:05 a.m. and was under control at 12:42 a.m., fire officials said.
The Mastic Fire Department said in a Twitter post that firefighters arrived to find the flames had “fully involved (the) residential structure.”
There were no reported injuries, fire officials said.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.