Officials: Fire damages Mastic house

Mastic firefighters battle a house fire early Monday.

Mastic firefighters battle a house fire early Monday. Photo Credit: John Walthers

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
An early morning fire Monday damaged a home in Mastic, fire officials said.

The fire at the home on Stackway Drive near Pineway Avenue was reported at 12:05 a.m. and was under control at 12:42 a.m., fire officials said.

The Mastic Fire Department said in a Twitter post that firefighters arrived to find the flames had “fully involved (the) residential structure.”

There were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

