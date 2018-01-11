Mastic-Moriches-Shirley Community Library officials meet with residents Thursday night about a $38.5 million bond proposal to construct a new facility.

Library officials say their existing building on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley needs replacing because it has only 37 parking spaces, is outdated and no longer suitable to serve the 56,000 residents in the district. The building hasn’t seen many improvements in the past 30 years, they say.

The proposal calls for a new library on the former Links golf course, about a mile south of the current library.

Brookhaven Town owns part of the golf course and has agreed to donate the property for the library.

Many who use the existing library say constructing a new building would raise taxes too much.

“We object to it,” Ray Keenan, president of the Manor Park Civic Association, said Thursday morning.

He plans to attend Thursday’s meeting, where a presentation about the proposal is to be made. “It’s very much expensive and in the wrong direction,” Keenan said.

“It’s way too expensive. And why would you build on property that you don’t own?” said Shirley resident Maureen Felicciardi, 62.

Residents have proposed instead that the district purchase a former bowling alley site across the street from the library and convert it to public use. Library officials said that building can’t sustain a second floor.

The meeting is to start at 7 p.m.

