A Mastic civic leader has filed a petition with the New York State Department of Education to cancel a $33.5 million bond referendum to construct a new library, saying the process put part-time “snowbird” residents at a disadvantage for voting.

John Sicignano, president of the Mastic Park Civic Association, also contends Mastic-Moriches-Shirley library director Kerri Rosalia organized nonpublic meetings to advocate for the building, according to the petition filed Monday.

The bonding proposal, to be voted on Feb. 7, would finance most of a $38.5 million facility on the former Links golf course, about a mile south of the current library. The remaining $5 million is to come from the library’s cash reserves. Brookhaven Town, which owns part of the Links site, has agreed to donate the land for the library.

The petition names Rosalia, the library board of trustees and the William Floyd School District’s Board of Education, and alleges the school district published notice of the referendum on Dec. 21, but absentee ballot applications weren’t made available until Jan. 8.

Library or school district officials “improperly limited the availability of absentee ballot applications” and “this 18 day lapse is critical since many snowbirds leave the area for the winter in the weeks before the applications were available,” according to the petition.

Shirley-based attorney Raymond Keenan, who is also the president of Manor Park Civic Association, is representing Sicignano.

“The petition requests that the February 7th referendum be canceled based on election interference by the library director and other nonresidents,” Keenan said Tuesday. “The law is clear that library officials cannot advocate for a yes vote on this proposal.”

Keenan added he wants the current referendum rescheduled to coincide with the annual budget vote, set for April 10.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I find it very sad that some members of the community felt it necessary to resort to legal action to stop something they don’t agree on,” library board president James Mazzarella said in a statement. “We are days away from the vote to provide an unprecedented facility for our community and opportunities for the children and families of our area.”

The petition also seeks an order prohibiting Rosalia from “exhorting individuals to raise money or take other steps in furtherance of the vote yes campaign.”

Rosalia did not return phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.

“This eleventh-hour tactic is transparent in that its only goal is to confuse the community. After many years of public input, this community and our families deserve the right to vote,” Mazzarella said. “Our community needs and deserves a library that will enhance both community value and educational opportunities.”

The proposal for a new library is the result of a series of visioning meetings starting in 2015 in which the majority of the roughly 100 residents who participated recommended the proposed library.