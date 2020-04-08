TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Motorcyclist killed in Mastic crash

Suffolk County police at the scene of the

Suffolk County police at the scene of the crash in Mastic Tuesday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Mastic — the town he lived in — Tuesday night after a Jeep made a left turn into his path, Suffolk police said.

Bernard Lafayette was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. He had been headed north on Mastic Road on his motorcycle, with a fellow motorcyclist, Walter Mason, 35, also of Mastic, traveling behind him.

A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by a Manorville woman was headed south on Mastic Road, then made the left turn onto Eleanor Avenue, police said. 

Lafayette crashed into the Jeep, according to police, while Mason, the second motorcyclist, tried to stop and fell off before his bike crashed into the first. Both bikes, then riderless, burst into flames, police said. The accident happened at 8:21 p.m.

Mason was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep and her passenger were not hurt, police said.

The three vehicles were to undergo safety checks and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 631-852-8752

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Workers install rain gutters as construction continues at Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Roberta Landers, at her 90th birthday party with Worries mount for families of those in assisted living
Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news briefing De Blasio: Can't 'let our guard down' despite positive signs
The proposed changes to zoning are meant to How zoning changes could shape downtown Huntington
A makeshift morgue outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue NYC medical examiners get help from Fed's mortuary team
Southold Fish Market in Southold, seen in 2017, Rocked by coronavirus, fish markets bouncing back
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search