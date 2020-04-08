Police: Motorcyclist killed in Mastic crash

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Mastic — the town he lived in — Tuesday night after a Jeep made a left turn into his path, Suffolk police said.

Bernard Lafayette was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. He had been headed north on Mastic Road on his motorcycle, with a fellow motorcyclist, Walter Mason, 35, also of Mastic, traveling behind him.

A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by a Manorville woman was headed south on Mastic Road, then made the left turn onto Eleanor Avenue, police said.

Lafayette crashed into the Jeep, according to police, while Mason, the second motorcyclist, tried to stop and fell off before his bike crashed into the first. Both bikes, then riderless, burst into flames, police said. The accident happened at 8:21 p.m.

Mason was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep and her passenger were not hurt, police said.

The three vehicles were to undergo safety checks and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 631-852-8752.