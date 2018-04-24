Mastic man killed in Bellport motorcycle crash, police say
A Mastic man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole in Bellport, Suffolk police said.
Tyler Joseph LeBron, 23, died in the 5:40 p.m. crash at Montauk Highway and Brookhaven Avenue after he crossed over the highway on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and struck the pole, Fifth Squad detectives said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
Most dangerous spots for LI driversThere were 1,073 fatal car accidents on Long Island from 2012 to 2016, according to an examination of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. The agency compiled that data from law enforcement. Photos: LI car accidentsHere is a look, in pictures, at the damage caused in vehicle crashes on Long Island from 2014 to present. Live traffic
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.