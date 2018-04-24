A Mastic man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole in Bellport, Suffolk police said.

Tyler Joseph LeBron, 23, died in the 5:40 p.m. crash at Montauk Highway and Brookhaven Avenue after he crossed over the highway on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and struck the pole, Fifth Squad detectives said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The crash is under investigation.