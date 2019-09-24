TODAY'S PAPER
Mastics-Moriches-Shirley library proposes $26.6M expansion

The main branch of the Mastics-Shirley-Moriches Community Library

The main branch of the Mastics-Shirley-Moriches Community Library is in Shirley. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Deon J. Hampton
The Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library would close for renovation for about two years and two branches would be constructed under a $26.6 million proposal, library officials said this week.

The proposal calls for:

  • $16.3 million for the replacement of walls, ceilings, flooring, removing steel and enlarging bathrooms at the main library on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley. The upgrades do not address parking.
  • $5.8 million for a branch at the site of the Little Red School House in front of Moriches Elementary School. The William Floyd School District donated the 4 acres to the library.
  • $4.5 million to renovate and add 3,000 square feet to the old Mastic Beach Village Hall that the library purchased for $820,000 in May from Center Moriches-based AFU Properties.

Library officials, who gave a presentation Monday night during its board of trustees meeting, said a vote on a bond referendum will likely be scheduled at the end of the year.

Taxes would increase about $100 for the average homeowner, officials said.

The latest referendum comes less than two years after a failed vote to build the most expensive library in Long Island history. The $33.5 million proposal, which voters rejected in February 2018,  would have paid for an energy-efficient building a mile south on the former Links At Shirley golf course. Officials at the time defended the price tag, citing expensive construction costs.

