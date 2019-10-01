TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Mastic Beach library branch proposal criticized

Former Mastic Beach Mayor Maura Spery on Monday

Former Mastic Beach Mayor Maura Spery on Monday in front of the old village hall building that is site of a proposed Mastics-Moriches-Shirley library branch. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

The Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library will use most of its surplus to cover $4 million of the $26.6 million cost to renovate the main building and construct two branches, officials said.

The plan, which will be put up for a public vote in December, calls for renovating the library in Shirley and building new branches in Moriches and Mastic Beach. One branch is slated for the Little Red School House property in Moriches. The other is planned at the site of the old Mastic Beach Village Hall on Neighborhood Road.

Library board members voted to use the surplus after Manor Park Civic Association president Ray Keenan suggested it during a September presentation of the expansion.

“That’s what they should have been doing all along,” Keenan said.

He said he is undecided about the latest proposal.

“I haven’t seen everything. You need to give me a breakdown of the cost,” Keenan said. “This is a better plan than the last time but we need more specifics.”

He and the majority of voters rejected a $33.5 million referendum in February 2018 to build a new library at the former Links At Shirley golf course.

Former leaders of Mastic Beach village — which dissolved at the end of 2017 — are also concerned about how a library branch will affect downtown development.

Maura Spery, the former mayor of Mastic Beach, said the project could hurt downtown development because it eats away at available space developers want.

The library branch would also be adjacent to a $9.5 million ambulance headquarters that opened last September.

“I think that developers want to look at continuous pieces of properties, and they’re cutting up the parts that a master developer would look at,” said Spery, adding that both buildings would be non-taxpaying properties in the heart of downtown.

Mastic Beach is in the process of a comprehensive blight study, which will determine if the hamlet qualifies for an urban renewal plan.The plan would determine the conditions of buildings and which should be demolished or rehabilitated along Neighborhood Road. That would eventually lead to a master plan for redevelopment.

Bob Miller initiated the unincorporation effort in Mastic Beach, and later saw it through as its final mayor. He said he does not support renovating the main library and building two other locations.

“The library was better off building brand new than going off renovating,” said Miller, adding having three libraries creates more operating expenses.

He said the library board should again propose building at the former golf course.

Library officials said they've spent the past year reaching out to the community on how to address the deteriorating building in Shirley.

Other sites for a library were considered, including Liberti Realty Listings on Montauk Highway, the former Manor House Property, the former bowling alley across the street from the library, and South Shore Auto-works, officials said.

The Moriches and Mastic Beach branches would be complete by 2021, and the main library would close for the renovations until 2023.

The proposal calls for:

  • $16.3 million for the replacement of walls, ceilings, flooring, removing steel and enlarging bathrooms at the main library on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley.
  • $5.8 million for a branch at the site of the Little Red School House in front of Moriches Elementary School.
  • $4.5 million to renovate and add 3,000 square feet to the old Mastic Beach Village Hall.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Center Moriches home is listed for $3.75 1890 LI home lists for $3.75M
President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr 1600: More of the president's men? Ukraine probe widens
Christopher Airey, director Emergency Ambulance Bureau, demonstrates the Officials: New CPR technology will help save lives in Nassau
A Montauk commercial fishing trawler in Block Island Wind farm developers reach pact with Montauk dock owners
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Valley Stream Cops: Apartment fire displaces residents of 4 units
Katuria D'Amato arrives at matrimonial court in Mineola Official: Judge clears Katuria D'Amato of harassment charge
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search