The controversial Matinecock Court affordable housing project in East Northport will be built after all — but with revisions that include no rental units, according to the developer.

At a virtual community meeting, developer Peter G. Florey said his company will build 146 cooperative units, replacing the proposed mixed-use development of 146 rental units and owner-occupied condominiums for the 14.5-acre property at Pulaski and Elwood roads.

The announcement came just months after the previous developer of the project signaled he would not be going forward.

"In June of 2022 the project will commence construction, a process that will take about two years to complete," said Florey, a principal with Levittown-based D and F Development Group.

The property is owned by Greenlawn-based Housing Help, Inc., whose officials joined Florey on the call.

The development was the subject of a 2000 federal fair housing settlement agreement between the Town of Huntington and Housing Help, Inc. Because of that agreement the town and planning boards must sign off on the changes.

The town board must approve the reduction in the number of units, the change from a mix of rental units and homeowner units to cooperatives and changes in how the development will be taxed, now that there will be no rental units.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Because of new Suffolk County Health Department guidelines the size of the development’s sewage treatment plant must be reduced by 25% while maintaining the same capacity, something the town planning board must approve.

The project, which was first proposed in 1978, was opposed for decades by the local community. The Huntington branch of the NAACP sued the town over violations of the federal Fair Housing Act, saying affordable housing should be made available townwide. The case made it to the Supreme Court, where a lower-court ruling was upheld.

In December, Suffolk County officials said they had spoken with developer Les Bluestone, who cited insufficient financial support and cost escalations magnified by the pandemic, for not going forward with the project.

It was being developed by Bluestone’s Huntington-based Blue Sea Development, in partnership with Greenlawn-based Matinecock Court Housing Development Fund Corp.