A Huntington Station man who strangled his newlywed wife to death on Christmas Eve in 1987 before dumping her body in a field and reporting her missing has been granted parole, state officials confirmed Monday.

Matthew Solomon, now 54, began serving a prison sentence of 18 years to life after his 1988 conviction in Suffolk County Court for second-degree murder in the slaying of his spouse Lisa Solomon, then 22.

The state Board of Parole has granted the convicted murderer a release date as early as next month following his more than 31 years behind bars, records show.

It's a decision that has infuriated the victim’s mother, Diane Weaver.

“I just want to tell the world that I’m very angry and I just don’t think that justice was served,” Weaver, 86, said in an interview Monday about Solomon’s pending release.

The East Northport resident called her former son-in-law a “very dangerous man,” and criticized the parole board’s decision, which cited Solomon’s rehabilitation efforts.

“I don’t understand how you rehab a sociopath,” Weaver added of her daughter’s killer. “… The justice system didn’t do its job.”

The mother said that every day she visits the cemetery where her daughter is buried and that her family has been unable to celebrate Christmas since her daughter’s slaying.

The Board of Parole turned down Solomon for release seven times in the past after lobbying from the victim’s family.

Now his earliest release date is May 14.

Solomon will have to abide by several conditions that will include holding a job, not drinking alcohol, taking part in domestic violence counseling and giving his parole officer contact information for any parties with whom he gets involved in a relationship.

“After an extensive and thorough review of the record depicting your 31 plus years of incarceration, after consideration of the statutory factors, the panel has determined your release at this time is compatible with the welfare and safety of the community,” the Board of Parole’s decision says.

It also says Solomon’s behavior “caused the senseless loss of life for your victim and insurmountable pain for her beloved family” and the granting of parole “should not be regarded as undermining your behavior in the instant offense.”

In a videotaped confession, Solomon told authorities he and his wife quarreled after a Christmas Eve dinner of lobster and Champagne before they got into a physical struggle and he put his arms around her neck and squeezed the life out of her.

He also told police he went to a 7-Eleven and bought garbage bags that he then used to wrap her body before deposing of it in a nearby field.

Solomon, then 23, reported his wife missing, saying she was depressed about her terminally ill father and went out for a walk but never returned.

Investigators became suspicious after he made suggestions to his wife’s relatives about the types of place they should search for Lisa.

Matthew Solomon also led a search for his wife that included police, firefighters and volunteers before the discovery of her body on Dec. 30, 1987 and his arrest on Jan. 12, 1988.

At his trial, Solomon's attorney argued that the husband didn’t intentionally kill his wife and instead was an “instrument” in a “tragedy.”

But the tragedy never ends for the victim's family, the way Lisa Solomon's mother sees it.

"Our lives will never, never be the same," she said.