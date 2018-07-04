TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man found in Mattituck Inlet transported to hospital, Coast Guard official says

Officials don't know whether the man, 38, fell in the water or was swimming in the inlet, but a Coast Guard representative said medics had to perform CPR on the victim. 

Mattituck Fire Department rescue divers helped search for

Mattituck Fire Department rescue divers helped search for a man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon in Mattituck Inlet. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Print

A 38-year-old man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon after rescuers found him in the Mattituck Inlet, authorities said.

Medics were performing CPR on the man as he was transported to the hospital, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Medley.

Mattituck First Assistant Fire Chief Ted Webb said the fire department was dispatched at 3:06 p.m. Multiple agencies sent rescue boats and dive teams to the inlet, and the man was found about an hour later.

Webb said officials did not know whether the man had been swimming in the inlet or fell in the water. He said water conditions were calm and there were about a half dozen divers in the inlet during the search.

"Everything was done that could possibly be done in this situation," he said.

Southold Town police confirmed the search but did not have additional information.

With John Asbury and Randee Daddona

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Liberty Island was evacuated on Wednesday as a Climber on Statue of Liberty after anti-ICE protest
The Fourth is with them: From left, Oliver Port Jefferson July 4th parade attracts thousands
Long Beach residents attend a Long Beach City Council votes to borrow $1.8M to pay retirees
Auxiliary Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Local bishop visits children at Texas detention center
Nancy Molina of Brooklyn, left, and her children Forecast: Chance of rain should be gone by evening
The entrance to the Town of Riverhead's Enterprise Board nixes financials for $40M EPCAL deal