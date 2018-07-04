A 38-year-old man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon after rescuers found him in the Mattituck Inlet, authorities said.

Medics were performing CPR on the man as he was transported to the hospital, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Medley.

Mattituck First Assistant Fire Chief Ted Webb said the fire department was dispatched at 3:06 p.m. Multiple agencies sent rescue boats and dive teams to the inlet, and the man was found about an hour later.

Webb said officials did not know whether the man had been swimming in the inlet or fell in the water. He said water conditions were calm and there were about a half dozen divers in the inlet during the search.

"Everything was done that could possibly be done in this situation," he said.

Southold Town police confirmed the search but did not have additional information.

With John Asbury and Randee Daddona