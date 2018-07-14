A predawn fire Saturday severely damaged a Port Jefferson Station banquet hall, forcing its owners to move events to other venues during a busy time of the year.

“We lost a lot of our property,” said Karin Wadhwa, co-owner of The Meadow Club on Route 112.

She and the other owners, father Kulwant Wadhwa and sister Indu Kaur, hope to reopen in two months, but, Karin Wadhwa said, “nothing’s guaranteed. The repairs are going to be quite extensive.”

The fire damaged nearly half the 17,000-square-foot venue, Wadhwa said.

A wedding, christening, engagement party and baby shower scheduled for this weekend were moved to Windows on the Lake and the Beach Club Estate, both in Ronkonkoma, she said. Owners are working to find space for other events scheduled in the coming weeks.

Crossroad Christian Church held services at The Meadow Club on Sunday mornings. On Facebook Saturday, church leaders wrote: “Thank God no one was hurt. We won’t be able to use the building for a while. More importantly, please keep the owners and their employees in your prayers.”

The fire started at about 3 a.m., Wadhwa said. The cause is still unknown, she said.

Officials with the Terryville Fire Department in Port Jefferson Station were not available for comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wadhwa said her family completely renovated the venue after they bought it four years ago and gave it “a feminine… regal elegant touch.”

“We put so much love in it,” she said. “It’s so hard to see this happen.”

With Laura Blasey