Cops: Middle Island Man faces DWI charge after Medford crash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Middle Island man faces a driving while intoxicated charge following a three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Medford that left a passenger in his car with serious injuries, police said.

Victor Gonzalez Lopez, 39, was driving a 2003 Mini Cooper southbound on North Ocean Avenue about 12:45 a.m. when the vehicle went through a red light at Granny Road, according to Suffolk police. The Mini Cooper then struck a 2018 Lexus traveling eastbound on Granny Road before continuing northbound into the turning lane of North Ocean Avenue and hitting a 2020 Ford Fusion, police said.

Mario Ramos Romero, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. Police did not release his age or hometown. Gonzalez Lopez was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, Graca Fernandes, 62, of Medford, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with minor injuries. The driver of the Fusions was not injured. All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Gonzalez Lopez will be arraigned at a later date, police said. Sixth Squad detectives said the investigation Iis continuing.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

