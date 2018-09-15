A Medford woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in the hamlet, police said.

Laura Couleas, 52, was driving a 1995 Honda east on Horseblock Road on the Long Island Avenue overpass about 9:15 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The Honda crossed into the westbound lane and struck a sport utility vehicle driven by Shelia Banos, 20, of North Carolina, police said.

Couleas was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where Banos was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.