A former Medford Multicare Center supervisor — who alleged that state prosecutors withheld key evidence at her trial that would have helped absolve her of wrongdoing — has asked a Suffolk judge to vacate her conviction and sentence and order a new trial, according to her motion.

Christine Boylan, of Mastic, was found guilty by a jury on July 9, 2015, of three crimes, accusing the former director of respiratory therapy of lying and withholding information from investigators looking into the death of a resident, Aurelia Rios, 72, of Central Islip, who had a tracheotomy.

Boylan, who was not on duty when Rios died, was sentenced on Oct. 28, 2015.

Her current attorney, Scott Lockwood of Deer Park, said she served 6 months in jail and was placed on 5 years of probation.

The evidence that Lockwood said prosecutors withheld was a report by the state Department of Health, issued on Sept. 15, 2015, following its investigation into Medford Multicare.

The DOH report noted the medical device, known as the Bernoulli system, used in 2015 to monitor residents’ conditions was “unreliable,” according to a copy of the report.

“There are instances of no correlation between resident’s condition/status and the Bernoulli alarm reports,” said the DOH. “In other words, residents were observed to be comfortable in bed, yet Bernoulli was sending alarms.”

At trial, prosecutors said Kethlie Joseph, the respiratory therapist, never attached Rios to a ventilator when she was in bed because Joseph failed to review the doctor's order. Rios’ ventilator was connected to the Bernoulli system, which monitored Rios’ breathing and the oxygen level in her blood. For two hours, prosecutors said, Rios was in respiratory distress but the staff ignored the audible and visual alerts that came from the Bernoulli system.

State prosecutors presented a case which showed that the Bernoulli system, as well as well as secondary devices, pagers and walkie-talkies, were working properly the day Rios died.

Joseph, Boylan, and seven other employees were convicted of various crimes for their roles in Rios’ death.

In response to the motion, filed Feb. 25, Morgan Rubin, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said Tuesday in a statement: “Our office will review the facts and respond in court.”

DOH issued its report after the jury convicted Boylan but before she was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John Collins in Riverhead.

The DOH report also noted that the Bernoulli system did not send the audible and visual alerts in real-time like it was supposed to.

Sometimes, the Bernoulli monitors lost connectivity unexpectedly, according to DOH’s report.

“In short, to speak colloquially, the Bernoulli monitoring system was a piece of junk which is why Medford Multicare replaced it,” Lockwood said in court papers.

Medford Multicare did not return a call for comment.

The DOH report also noted that pagers and walkie-talkies used to monitor residents’ conditions at the nursing facility in 2015 failed to work sometimes.

For instance, batteries in the walkie-talkies sometimes died or didn’t charge properly, according to DOH.