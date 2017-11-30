TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Fire engulfs pickups in Medford driveway, officials say

Firefighters were called to a home on Beechnut

Firefighters were called to a home on Beechnut Avenue in Medford on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

An early morning fire destroyed two pickup trucks parked outside a home in Medford on Thursday, officials said.

The fire at the home on Beechnut Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 4:51 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said firefighters from the Medford Fire Department responded to the scene to find the two pickups engulfed in flames. All residents were evacuated from the home. Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Additional details were not available.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Samson Occum, a Mohegan from Connecticut who preached Gods of the Indians
This painting by Dorothy Raynor, past president of Masters of agriculture
Thomas Jefferson painting by Charles Wilson Peale in Jefferson’s lost legacy
The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to Late politician’s LI home for sale for $1.15M
Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
The Dollar General location on South. Ocean Avenue Dollar store chain to open 3 Long Island locations
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE