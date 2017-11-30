An early morning fire destroyed two pickup trucks parked outside a home in Medford on Thursday, officials said.

The fire at the home on Beechnut Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 4:51 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said firefighters from the Medford Fire Department responded to the scene to find the two pickups engulfed in flames. All residents were evacuated from the home. Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Additional details were not available.