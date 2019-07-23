TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck, killed in Medford, police say

Jorge Lopez Paucar was crossing Route 112, north

Jorge Lopez Paucar was crossing Route 112, north of Jamaica Avenue, when he was struck by a 2005 Ford Focus at 10:50 p.m. Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Medford resident died in that community after being struck by another resident who was behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford Focus on Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The victim, Jorge Lopez Paucar, 58, was crossing Route 112, north of Jamaica Avenue, when he was hit around 10:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The driver, 59, was uninjured. His vehicle's safety is being checked, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

