Pedestrian struck, killed in Medford, police say
A Medford resident died in that community after being struck by another resident who was behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford Focus on Monday night, Suffolk police said.
The victim, Jorge Lopez Paucar, 58, was crossing Route 112, north of Jamaica Avenue, when he was hit around 10:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.
The driver, 59, was uninjured. His vehicle's safety is being checked, police said.
