Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man from carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence on Scott Drive in West Hills on Thursday morning, Suffolk police said.

A woman in the home was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, police said. Officers were called to the residence around 8:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

