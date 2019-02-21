Carbon monoxide kills man, injures women in LI home, police say
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man from carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence on Scott Drive in West Hills on Thursday morning, Suffolk police said.
A woman in the home was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, police said. Officers were called to the residence around 8:30 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
CARBON MONOXIDE
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death. It's produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including when a house or business has its heat on.
To avoid CO poisoning:
Make sure you have a working CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.
Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
Seek medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, lightheaded or nauseous.
Don't heat your house with a gas oven.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.