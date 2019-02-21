TODAY'S PAPER
Carbon monoxide kills man, injures women in LI home, police say

Police say one man died and a woman was injured by carbon monoxide poisoning at a Scott Drive home in West Hills on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man from carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence on Scott Drive in West Hills on Thursday morning, Suffolk police said. 

A woman in the home was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, police said. Officers were called to the residence around 8:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

CARBON MONOXIDE

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death. It's produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including when a house or business has its heat on.

To avoid CO poisoning:

Make sure you have a working CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.

Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Seek medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, lightheaded or nauseous.

Don't heat your house with a gas oven.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

