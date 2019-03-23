The Melville Fire Department was battling a blaze Saturday night that forced people out of their apartment complex.

The fire at the Avalon Court Luxury Apartments, 11210 Avalon Court Dr., began about 6 p.m., residents said.

Two hours after it began, residents who had been evacuated feared that the fire appeared to be spreading on the windy night. An unknown number of residents apparently were displaced. Information on whether there were injuries, and what caused the fire, was not available.

Firefighters were dousing flames and smoke from atop a ladder.

Resident Jennifer Phelps said through tears at the complex that she escaped the fire in her building with her 1-year-old boy and fiancé. “We don’t have anything now ... we just have to watch our house burn,” Phelps said.

"I guess we should be happy that, you know, to have our life, but it is just too much," Phelps said. " ... All my work is in there, I am a professional makeup artist, so everything that I worked for is in there burning to the ground.”

Ellen D’Agostino, who also lives at the complex, feared her beloved Pomeranian pups were in harm’s way because the fire appeared to be spreading to her nearby home.

“My dogs are in there,” she said, crying. “I want to get them out of there before it does get on fire. It’s windy out here."

Jessica D’Agostino, Ellen’s daughter who lives with her mother, shared her mother's worry about the dogs, Casper, 9 months old, and Jasper, 2. “The dogs are in there by themselves — they’re helpless,” Jessica said.

In addition to Melville firefighters, personnel with fire departments from Huntington Manor and Wyandanch were also on scene.

A representative with the Melville Fire Department could not be reached for comment Saturday night.