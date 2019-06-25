A male driver was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with "traumatic injuries" after firefighters needed the Jaws of Life to extricate him from his vehicle following a one-car crash late Monday night in Melville, a spokesman for the Melville Fire Department said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately known. His condition was unknown Tuesday.

Suffolk County police said the crash, which occurred on New York Avenue near Flatbush Place, was reported at 11:58 p.m., but could provide no additional details.

Fire officials said the victim became trapped after his Subaru SUV struck "several trees" and overturned.

Melville firefighters responded to the scene with two engines, two ambulances and a paramedic under the direction of First Asst. Chief David Kaplan, using Jaws of Life heavy rescue tools to free the pinned driver.