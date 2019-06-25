TODAY'S PAPER
Driver trapped in vehicle, seriously hurt in Melville crash, fire department says

Scene of serious crash late Monday in Melville.

Scene of serious crash late Monday in Melville. Photo Credit: Steve Silverman

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A male driver was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with "traumatic injuries" after firefighters needed the Jaws of Life to extricate him from his vehicle following a one-car crash late Monday night in Melville, a spokesman for the Melville Fire Department said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately known. His condition was unknown Tuesday.

Suffolk County police said the crash, which occurred on New York Avenue near Flatbush Place, was reported at 11:58 p.m., but could provide no additional details.

Fire officials said the victim became trapped after his Subaru SUV struck "several trees" and overturned.

Melville firefighters responded to the scene with two engines, two ambulances and a paramedic under the direction of First Asst. Chief David Kaplan, using Jaws of Life heavy rescue tools to free the pinned driver.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

