TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Fire official: Four people hurt in four-car crash in Melville

The Melville Fire Department responded to a four-car

The Melville Fire Department responded to a four-car crash that injured four people on Bagatelle Road and the South Service Road on Saturday. The four injured were taken with nonlife-threatening injuries to Huntington Hospital and Plainview Hospital by Melville Rescue Squad ambulances. Photo Credit: Steve Silverman

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

Four people were sent to hospitals after they were injured in a four-car crash Saturday afternoon in Melville, according to a fire official.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the corner of Bagatelle and South Service roads around 4:40 p.m., said Steve Silverman, a spokesman for the Melville Fire Department. Also dispatched to the scene were emergency medical personnel, three ambulances, an engine, heavy rescue truck, paramedic unit and fire police.

The four injured were taken by Melville Rescue Squad ambulances to Huntington Hospital and Plainview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Silverman said.

The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries were unknown Saturday.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Buds are budding around the pond at Eisenhower Expert: Delayed spring could prompt ‘pollen surge’
One person was killed after a four-alarm fire Officials: 1 killed in fire at Trump Tower
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini at a 4 suspected MS-13 killings: One year later
Raymond Hansen was charged Friday after police said Bail set in Suffolk casino weapons case
Suffolk County police said burglars wearing ski masks Cops: Woman tied up during home burglary
Kendra Gourgue, 17, of Baldwin speaks her mind LIers discuss future of anti-gun violence drive