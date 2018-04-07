Four people were sent to hospitals after they were injured in a four-car crash Saturday afternoon in Melville, according to a fire official.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the corner of Bagatelle and South Service roads around 4:40 p.m., said Steve Silverman, a spokesman for the Melville Fire Department. Also dispatched to the scene were emergency medical personnel, three ambulances, an engine, heavy rescue truck, paramedic unit and fire police.

The four injured were taken by Melville Rescue Squad ambulances to Huntington Hospital and Plainview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Silverman said.

The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries were unknown Saturday.