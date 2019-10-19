Two people were injured early Saturday morning when their car crashed into two poles and overturned in Melville, Suffolk police said.

Police said Ronald Kibler, 28, of Wyandanch, was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz heading east on Ruland Road when he drove off the road into the poles and flipped in front of 103 Ruland Road at about 2 a.m.

Kibler was taken by Melville firefighters to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries. His passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police issued Kibler a summons for driving with a suspended license. His license has been suspended 15 times on eight separate dates, police said.

The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.