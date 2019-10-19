TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Two hurt when car hits poles, overturns in Melville, police say

The Melville Fire Department and Suffolk County police

The Melville Fire Department and Suffolk County police responded to the crash on Ruland Road about 2 a.m. Saturday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Two people were injured early Saturday morning when their car crashed into two poles and overturned in Melville, Suffolk police said.

Police said Ronald Kibler, 28, of Wyandanch, was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz heading east on Ruland Road when he drove off the road into the poles and flipped in front of 103 Ruland Road at about 2 a.m.

Kibler was taken by Melville firefighters to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries. His passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police issued Kibler a summons for driving with a suspended license. His license has been suspended 15 times on eight separate dates, police said. 

The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Secret recordings were part of an ex-Hempstead Town Brown: Look who's talking, about pay to play in Hempstead
Long Island long has relied on its underground Long Islanders look to New York City for tap water
Inside the Montauk home. TV designers buy LI home from SI swimsuit photographer
Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search