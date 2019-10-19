Two hurt when car hits poles, overturns in Melville, police say
Two people were injured early Saturday morning when their car crashed into two poles and overturned in Melville, Suffolk police said.
Police said Ronald Kibler, 28, of Wyandanch, was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz heading east on Ruland Road when he drove off the road into the poles and flipped in front of 103 Ruland Road at about 2 a.m.
Kibler was taken by Melville firefighters to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries. His passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police issued Kibler a summons for driving with a suspended license. His license has been suspended 15 times on eight separate dates, police said.
The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.