A Melville woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in that community, Suffolk County police said.

Carmela Baselice was driving a 2006 Hummer eastbound on Old Country Road when her vehicle left the road and struck a brick mailbox pillar in front of residence at 10:10 a.m., police said.

Baselice, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash happened between Tuxedo and Ponderosa drives, south of the West Hills Nature Preserve, according to the address provided by police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said, and Second Squad detectives are investigating. They are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.