TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Woman killed when SUV hits mailbox pillar in Melville

By Newsday Staff
Print

A Melville woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in that community, Suffolk County police said.

Carmela Baselice was driving a 2006 Hummer eastbound on Old Country Road when her vehicle left the road and struck a brick mailbox pillar in front of residence at 10:10 a.m., police said. 

Baselice, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash happened between Tuxedo and Ponderosa drives, south of the West Hills Nature Preserve, according to the address provided by police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said, and Second Squad detectives are investigating. They are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone provides an update Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives his daily coronavirus 'Troubling news': Cuomo says Nassau's coronavirus numbers are concerning
A Nassau County worker takes precautions while working Virus disrupts state, federal and local services on LI
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson Northwell moves patients from Queens and western Nassau to Suffolk
Thousands of tents erected as part of camp Confronting a crisis: How LI united to fight an epidemic in 1898
Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky, senior vice president of health Doctor memo describes 'health care disaster' caused by coronavirus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search